Here are the top Institutional holders of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) shares

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) is -19.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.74 and a high of $104.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHK stock was last observed hovering at around $75.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $102.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.74% off the consensus price target high of $144.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 8.23% higher than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.25, the stock is -4.88% and -4.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -15.04% off its SMA200. CHK registered -23.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.69.

The stock witnessed a -8.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.67%, and is -6.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $10.25B and $13.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.58 and Fwd P/E is 11.39. Profit margin for the company is 50.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.47% and -27.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.40%).

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.70% this year

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.74M, and float is at 127.55M with Short Float at 6.38%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wichterich Michael, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Wichterich Michael bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $85.65 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25318.0 shares.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR (President and CEO) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $82.04 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35891.0 shares of the CHK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, Wichterich Michael (Executive Chairman) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $81.50 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 23,318 shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK).