Here are the top Institutional holders of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) shares

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) is 234.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $7.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSIT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46%.

Currently trading at $5.79, the stock is 49.21% and 125.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -7.36% at the moment leaves the stock 148.78% off its SMA200. GSIT registered 56.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 168.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.07.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 275.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 261.87%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.00% over the week and 27.18% over the month.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has around 180 employees, a market worth around $156.16M and $29.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 299.31% and -20.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.30%).

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.90% this year

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.62M, and float is at 18.00M with Short Float at 0.96%.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peraso Inc. (PRSO) that is trading -52.12% down over the past 12 months and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) that is -6.98% lower over the same period. Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is 154.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.