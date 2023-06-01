Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL)

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) is 2.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REAL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -27.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.27, the stock is -1.75% and 5.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing -6.25% at the moment leaves the stock -16.86% off its SMA200. REAL registered -61.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.36.

The stock witnessed a 16.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.43%, and is -11.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.06% over the week and 11.24% over the month.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has around 3468 employees, a market worth around $121.69M and $598.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.50% and -66.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.70%).

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The RealReal Inc. (REAL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The RealReal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.61M, and float is at 94.75M with Short Float at 12.29%.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at The RealReal Inc. (REAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sahi Levesque Rati, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Sahi Levesque Rati sold 14,054 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $1.38 per share for a total of $19395.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

The RealReal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that Sahi Levesque Rati (President) sold a total of 11,787 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $1.47 per share for $17359.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the REAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Suko Todd A (Chief Legal Officer and Secret) disposed off 11,174 shares at an average price of $1.47 for $16459.0. The insider now directly holds 374,191 shares of The RealReal Inc. (REAL).

The RealReal Inc. (REAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 4.72% up over the past 12 months and Moelis & Company (MC) that is -19.10% lower over the same period. JD.com Inc. (JD) is -39.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.