Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Volatility At 3.09%, Should You Add A Position?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is 27.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.90 and a high of $16.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KTOS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -1.08% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.14, the stock is -3.02% and -0.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 12.19% off its SMA200. KTOS registered -11.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.46.

The stock witnessed a 0.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.55%, and is -4.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $933.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.28. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.56% and -19.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.10% this year

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.10M, and float is at 123.78M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cervantes de Burgreen Maria, the company’s VP & Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Cervantes de Burgreen Maria sold 4,637 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $14.11 per share for a total of $65430.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33167.0 shares.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Mendoza Marie (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 1,447 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $14.00 per share for $20258.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41297.0 shares of the KTOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Mendoza Marie (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 7,211 shares at an average price of $14.00 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 42,760 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -1.45% down over the past 12 months and Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) that is 11.95% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -7.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.