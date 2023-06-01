Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Volatility At 1.69%, Should You Add A Position?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) is -0.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.31 and a high of $7.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MUFG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $8.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.68% off the consensus price target high of $8.44 offered by analysts, but current levels are -6.79% lower than the price target low of $6.19 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.61, the stock is 1.80% and 2.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 10.51% off its SMA200. MUFG registered 12.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.32%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.64%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has around 134443 employees, a market worth around $84.43B and $37.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.08 and Fwd P/E is 9.87. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.36% and -14.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.60% this year

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.05B, and float is at 12.02B with Short Float at 0.05%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -25.70% down over the past 12 months and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is -13.51% lower over the same period. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is 22.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.