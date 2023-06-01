New Big Money Means Peraso Inc. (PRSO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is 33.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $2.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRSO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $1.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 21.6% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.98, the stock is 135.64% and 104.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.37 million and changing 8.52% at the moment leaves the stock -11.93% off its SMA200. PRSO registered -52.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.16.

The stock witnessed a 144.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.36%, and is 158.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 49.85% over the week and 31.14% over the month.

Peraso Inc. (PRSO) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $10.90M and $16.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 388.35% and -63.69% from its 52-week high.

Peraso Inc. (PRSO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peraso Inc. (PRSO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peraso Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year

Peraso Inc. (PRSO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.56M, and float is at 13.15M with Short Float at 0.22%.

Peraso Inc. (PRSO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Peraso Inc. (PRSO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times.

Peraso Inc. (PRSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Micron Technology Inc. (MU) that is trading -6.98% down over the past 12 months and GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) that is 56.49% higher over the same period.