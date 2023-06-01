Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Volatility At 3.64%, Should You Add A Position?

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is -14.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.74 and a high of $97.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PZZA stock was last observed hovering at around $71.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.69% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.5% off the consensus price target high of $114.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 12.36% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.11, the stock is -6.47% and -7.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -2.35% at the moment leaves the stock -12.83% off its SMA200. PZZA registered -20.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.72.

The stock witnessed a -6.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.44%, and is -5.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $2.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.05 and Fwd P/E is 21.98. Distance from 52-week low is 5.05% and -28.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.10%).

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Papa John’s International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.40% this year

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.16M, and float is at 32.14M with Short Float at 5.82%.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boakye Marvin, the company’s Chief People & Diversity Ofc. SEC filings show that Boakye Marvin sold 2,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $85.57 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11920.0 shares.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading -20.79% down over the past 12 months and Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) that is 92.01% higher over the same period. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is 205.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.