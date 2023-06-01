Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is -10.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.59 and a high of $42.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBA stock was last observed hovering at around $30.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $38.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.37% off the consensus price target high of $42.86 offered by analysts, but current levels are 13.44% higher than the price target low of $34.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.27, the stock is -4.06% and -5.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -10.04% off its SMA200. PBA registered -24.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.20.

The stock witnessed a -8.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.26%, and is -2.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.25 and Fwd P/E is 14.21. Distance from 52-week low is 2.30% and -29.18% from its 52-week high.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.60% this year

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 550.38M, and float is at 549.93M with Short Float at 2.48%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 1.87% up over the past 12 months and GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) that is 60.53% higher over the same period. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is -23.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.