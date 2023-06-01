Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) is 1.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $4.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SVM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $5.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.64% off the consensus price target high of $8.25 offered by analysts, but current levels are 32.58% higher than the price target low of $4.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.00, the stock is -14.19% and -17.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 4.53% at the moment leaves the stock -0.51% off its SMA200. SVM registered 2.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.98.

The stock witnessed a -17.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.83%, and is -13.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has around 1010 employees, a market worth around $578.64M and $215.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.06 and Fwd P/E is 8.11. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.75% and -28.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Analyst Forecasts

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.00% this year

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.77M, and float is at 169.35M with Short Float at 0.54%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is trading -31.23% down over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -15.59% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -33.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.