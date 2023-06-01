Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is 11.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.54 and a high of $199.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VMC stock was last observed hovering at around $196.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.8% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -8.01% lower than the price target low of $181.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $195.50, the stock is 1.06% and 9.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 12.09% off its SMA200. VMC registered 15.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.87.

The stock witnessed a 10.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.63%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has around 11397 employees, a market worth around $25.89B and $7.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.89 and Fwd P/E is 25.31. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.14% and -1.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vulcan Materials Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.90% this year

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.20M, and float is at 132.62M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clement David P, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Clement David P sold 2,389 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $196.00 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2887.0 shares.

Vulcan Materials Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Clement David P (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $180.00 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1970.0 shares of the VMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Clement David P (Senior Vice President) disposed off 3,377 shares at an average price of $165.23 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 3,970 shares of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC).