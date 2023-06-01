Which Institutions Own Shares In Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)?

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is 1.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.40 and a high of $56.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CM stock was last observed hovering at around $41.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75%.

Currently trading at $41.21, the stock is -0.72% and -1.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -7.13% off its SMA200. CM registered -24.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.52%.

The stock witnessed a -1.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.24%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has around 49530 employees, a market worth around $36.89B and $20.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.11 and Fwd P/E is 5.95. Distance from 52-week low is 4.59% and -27.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 911.64M, and float is at 909.15M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -13.51% down over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is -25.14% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -13.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.