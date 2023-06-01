Which Institutions Own Shares In Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) is 49.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $3.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EOSE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 19.64% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.21, the stock is 8.17% and -1.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.57 million and changing 6.25% at the moment leaves the stock 25.99% off its SMA200. EOSE registered 47.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.11.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 29.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.57%, and is 6.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.52% over the week and 12.33% over the month.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) has around 333 employees, a market worth around $264.03M and $23.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 131.41% and -35.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-513.30%).

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.00% this year

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.80M, and float is at 68.79M with Short Float at 19.94%.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stidolph Russell Monoki, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stidolph Russell Monoki bought 79,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $1.24 per share for a total of $99166.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Mastrangelo Joe (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $1.15 per share for $74744.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the EOSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Bornstein Jeffrey S (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.30 for $25936.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE).