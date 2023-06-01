Which Institutions Own Shares In Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR)?

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) is 25.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.09 and a high of $12.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAUR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.10, the stock is -0.12% and 1.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 11.42% off its SMA200. LAUR registered 4.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.44.

The stock witnessed a -2.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.76%, and is -1.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.47 and Fwd P/E is 11.00. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.04% and -4.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Laureate Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 123.50% this year

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.20M, and float is at 139.04M with Short Float at 3.44%.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cardoso Marcelo, the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Cardoso Marcelo sold 25,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $11.95 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Laureate Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Knauer Gerard M. (VP, ACCTG, GLOBAL CONTROLLER) sold a total of 4,130 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $11.85 per share for $48940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12985.0 shares of the LAUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limi (10% Owner) disposed off 32,842,183 shares at an average price of $9.41 for $309.01 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR).

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is trading 216.02% up over the past 12 months and TAL Education Group (TAL) that is 31.80% higher over the same period. Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) is 15.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.