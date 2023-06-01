Which Institutions Own Shares In Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN)?

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) is -86.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $14.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAIN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.11, the stock is -83.51% and -84.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -84.89% off its SMA200. RAIN registered -55.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.30%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.68.

The stock witnessed a -84.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -88.30%, and is -10.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.48% over the week and 11.98% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 18.07% and -92.33% from its 52-week high.

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Analyst Forecasts

Rain Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.34M, and float is at 14.90M with Short Float at 7.50%.

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boxer Capital, LLC, the company’s. SEC filings show that Boxer Capital, LLC sold 995,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.15 million shares.

Rain Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that BERGER FRANKLIN M (Director) bought a total of 77,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $8.27 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.01 million shares of the RAIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, BERGER FRANKLIN M (Director) acquired 45,000 shares at an average price of $7.80 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 928,207 shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN).

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -14.37% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 18.62% higher over the same period. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 8.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.