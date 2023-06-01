Who are the Institutional Holders in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is -16.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $9.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $6.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $6.94, the stock is -6.54% and -8.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.28 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 4.93% off its SMA200. TME registered 69.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.28.

The stock witnessed a -3.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.36%, and is -5.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 5805 employees, a market worth around $11.70B and $4.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.61 and Fwd P/E is 11.76. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.02% and -25.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 883.60M with Short Float at 2.29%.