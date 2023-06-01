Who is the Top Investor In Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)?

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is -18.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.15 and a high of $85.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLNT stock was last observed hovering at around $65.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.06% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 4.57% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.94, the stock is -8.36% and -14.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -13.06% off its SMA200. PLNT registered -8.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.11.

The stock witnessed a -23.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.87%, and is -3.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has around 2795 employees, a market worth around $5.73B and $972.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.15 and Fwd P/E is 24.16. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.08% and -25.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Planet Fitness Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.60% this year

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.44M, and float is at 81.19M with Short Float at 4.43%.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simmons Jennifer, the company’s Div President, Corp Stores. SEC filings show that Simmons Jennifer sold 15 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $77.73 per share for a total of $1166.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6706.0 shares.

Planet Fitness Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Simmons Jennifer (Div President, Corp Stores) sold a total of 86 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $74.05 per share for $6368.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6721.0 shares of the PLNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, O’Donnell Brian (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 61 shares at an average price of $74.05 for $4517.0. The insider now directly holds 4,342 shares of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT).

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT): Who are the competitors?

