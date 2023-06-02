A peek at Altimmune Inc. (ALT): Who has invested in It?

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) is -74.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.82 and a high of $23.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.7% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 30.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.15, the stock is -10.46% and -11.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 2.72% at the moment leaves the stock -62.54% off its SMA200. ALT registered -17.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$474.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.44.

The stock witnessed a -12.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.10%, and is -3.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $210.53M and $-0.08M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.64% and -82.33% from its 52-week high.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altimmune Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.20% this year

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.13M, and float is at 48.81M with Short Float at 18.13%.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Altimmune Inc. (ALT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eisenstadt Richard I, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Eisenstadt Richard I bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $4.31 per share for a total of $43140.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22010.0 shares.

Altimmune Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Harris Matthew Scott (Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $4.22 per share for $42200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33311.0 shares of the ALT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Drutz David (Director) acquired 9,000 shares at an average price of $4.27 for $38430.0. The insider now directly holds 29,484 shares of Altimmune Inc. (ALT).