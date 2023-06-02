A peek at Intuit Inc. (INTU): Who has invested in It?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is 8.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $352.63 and a high of $490.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTU stock was last observed hovering at around $419.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.0% off its average median price target of $495.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.29% off the consensus price target high of $565.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -24.15% lower than the price target low of $340.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $422.12, the stock is -1.45% and -2.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 1.73% off its SMA200. INTU registered 1.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.15.

The stock witnessed a -3.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.43%, and is 1.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) has around 17300 employees, a market worth around $116.91B and $14.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.35 and Fwd P/E is 26.68. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.71% and -14.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intuit Inc. (INTU) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intuit Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 281.00M, and float is at 273.40M with Short Float at 1.30%.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Insider Activity

A total of 131 insider transactions have happened at Intuit Inc. (INTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 102 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clatterbuck Michelle M, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Clatterbuck Michelle M sold 706 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $418.40 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1350.0 shares.

Intuit Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Chriss James Alexander (EVP, SBSEG) sold a total of 563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $418.40 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 409.0 shares of the INTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Burton Eve B (Director) disposed off 4,539 shares at an average price of $412.57 for $1.87 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU).

Intuit Inc. (INTU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 2.47% up over the past 12 months and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is -13.43% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 47.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.