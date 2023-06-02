CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Volatility At 3.23%, Should You Add A Position?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) is -29.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.44 and a high of $119.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CF stock was last observed hovering at around $61.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.27% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.24% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 7.32% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.24, the stock is -9.36% and -14.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.3 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -32.54% off its SMA200. CF registered -39.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.75.

The stock witnessed a -18.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.66%, and is -8.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $11.93B and $10.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.03 and Fwd P/E is 8.23. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.33% and -49.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (52.80%).

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 286.30% this year

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 196.20M, and float is at 194.05M with Short Float at 1.89%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frost Bert A, the company’s Sr VP Sales Mkt Dev Supply Chn. SEC filings show that Frost Bert A sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $60.99 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47539.0 shares.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that Barnard Douglas C (Sr.VP Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $61.28 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24789.0 shares of the CF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Noonan Anne P (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $118.64 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 26,411 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF).

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) that is trading -45.03% down over the past 12 months.