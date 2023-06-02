CME Group Inc. (CME) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is 7.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $162.26 and a high of $206.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CME stock was last observed hovering at around $178.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $205.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.99% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -16.14% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $180.02, the stock is -1.04% and -3.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 0.21% off its SMA200. CME registered -7.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.13.

The stock witnessed a -2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.47%, and is -0.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

CME Group Inc. (CME) has around 3460 employees, a market worth around $64.88B and $5.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.87 and Fwd P/E is 20.14. Profit margin for the company is 55.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.95% and -12.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

CME Group Inc. (CME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CME Group Inc. (CME) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CME Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year

CME Group Inc. (CME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 358.93M, and float is at 358.10M with Short Float at 1.15%.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at CME Group Inc. (CME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHEPARD WILLIAM R bought 195 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $186.45 per share for a total of $36337.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

CME Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that SHEPARD WILLIAM R (Director) bought a total of 298 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $185.32 per share for $55195.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the CME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, SHEPARD WILLIAM R (Director) acquired 13 shares at an average price of $185.32 for $2433.0. The insider now directly holds 2,225 shares of CME Group Inc. (CME).

CME Group Inc. (CME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) that is trading 3.89% up over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is 6.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.