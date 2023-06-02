Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is 14.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.13 and a high of $107.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EW stock was last observed hovering at around $84.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.83% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -16.75% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.23, the stock is -1.86% and 0.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 4.07% off its SMA200. EW registered -15.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.27.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.23%, and is 1.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has around 17300 employees, a market worth around $51.44B and $5.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.47 and Fwd P/E is 29.51. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.96% and -21.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.50%).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 607.50M, and float is at 602.89M with Short Float at 1.63%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A sold 29,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $84.46 per share for a total of $2.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86210.0 shares.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Wood Larry L (Global President TAVR & Surg) sold a total of 6,421 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $84.23 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the EW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Ullem Scott B. (CVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 80,700 shares at an average price of $88.54 for $7.15 million. The insider now directly holds 18,294 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -12.46% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -17.37% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 18.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.