Here are the top Institutional holders of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is -3.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.85 and a high of $112.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAH stock was last observed hovering at around $100.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $110.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.49% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 3.12% higher than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.76, the stock is 7.92% and 6.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 2.94% off its SMA200. BAH registered 17.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.74.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.69%, and is 9.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has around 31100 employees, a market worth around $12.44B and $9.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.31 and Fwd P/E is 18.52. Distance from 52-week low is 26.19% and -10.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.28M, and float is at 129.93M with Short Float at 1.38%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Penfield Susan L, the company’s EVP & Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Penfield Susan L sold 22,600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $100.78 per share for a total of $2.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19793.0 shares.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Thompson Elizabeth M (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold a total of 27,925 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $99.00 per share for $2.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20474.0 shares of the BAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Dotson Judith (Executive Vice President) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $104.24 for $1.56 million. The insider now directly holds 62,240 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH).

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -29.61% down over the past 12 months and Accenture plc (ACN) that is 2.26% higher over the same period. Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is 14.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.