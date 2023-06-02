Here are the top Institutional holders of Chubb Limited (CB) shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is -14.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.78 and a high of $231.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CB stock was last observed hovering at around $185.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9% off its average median price target of $245.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.48% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 2.75% higher than the price target low of $193.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $187.70, the stock is -4.75% and -4.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -7.90% off its SMA200. CB registered -11.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.22.

The stock witnessed a -6.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.93%, and is -3.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

Chubb Limited (CB) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $77.94B and $44.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.08 and Fwd P/E is 9.32. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.01% and -18.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Chubb Limited (CB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chubb Limited (CB) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chubb Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.90% this year

Chubb Limited (CB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 414.29M, and float is at 413.20M with Short Float at 0.63%.

Chubb Limited (CB) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Chubb Limited (CB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shasta Theodore, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shasta Theodore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $189.73 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14488.0 shares.

Chubb Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Keogh John W (President & COO) sold a total of 23,871 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $212.18 per share for $5.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the CB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Lupica John J (Vice Chrm, Chubb Group*) disposed off 7,949 shares at an average price of $222.00 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds 123,553 shares of Chubb Limited (CB).

Chubb Limited (CB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading 2.31% up over the past 12 months and Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) that is -87.46% lower over the same period. The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is 7.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.