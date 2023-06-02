Here are the top Institutional holders of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shares

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) is 50.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.01 and a high of $9.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTIC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $9.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -0.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.05, the stock is 13.68% and 53.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 60.70% off its SMA200. CTIC registered 66.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 56.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$22.99.

The stock witnessed a 84.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.67%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.29% over the week and 1.29% over the month.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has around 128 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $75.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.91. Profit margin for the company is -91.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.97% and 0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.30%).

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.40% this year

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.57M, and float is at 125.91M with Short Float at 6.42%.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fong James K, the company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Fong James K sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3565.0 shares.

CTI BioPharma Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 24 that Craig Adam R (President and CEO) sold a total of 85,317 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 24 and was made at $6.00 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29440.0 shares of the CTIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Craig Adam R (President and CEO) disposed off 84,683 shares at an average price of $6.01 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 29,440 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC).

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 39.26% up over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is 305.24% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -14.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.