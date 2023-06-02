Here are the top Institutional holders of Dynatrace Inc. (DT) shares

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) is 34.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.54 and a high of $51.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DT stock was last observed hovering at around $50.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.93% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -35.89% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.64, the stock is 9.40% and 18.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 30.42% off its SMA200. DT registered 37.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $93.42.

The stock witnessed a 24.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.49%, and is 5.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has around 4180 employees, a market worth around $14.77B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 140.33 and Fwd P/E is 43.50. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.73% and 0.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.30% this year

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.44M, and float is at 194.88M with Short Float at 5.56%.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Dynatrace Inc. (DT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pace Stephen J., the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Pace Stephen J. sold 15,812 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $42.27 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Dynatrace Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Greifeneder Bernd (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 4,972 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $43.49 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.93 million shares of the DT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Pace Stephen J. (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 4,317 shares at an average price of $43.49 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 120,923 shares of Dynatrace Inc. (DT).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 22.33% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 2.13% higher over the same period. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 36.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.