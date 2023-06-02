Here are the top Institutional holders of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is 6.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.28 and a high of $57.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRM stock was last observed hovering at around $53.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $53.15, the stock is -3.21% and -0.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 2.05% off its SMA200. IRM registered -1.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.53.

The stock witnessed a -2.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.68%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has around 27600 employees, a market worth around $15.54B and $5.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.84 and Fwd P/E is 26.71. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.79% and -7.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.10% this year

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.44M, and float is at 288.19M with Short Float at 4.38%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meaney William L, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Meaney William L sold 21,014 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $55.06 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Iron Mountain Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that RAKOWICH WALTER C (Director) sold a total of 1,219 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $55.53 per share for $67691.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33735.0 shares of the IRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Allerton Jennifer (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $55.14 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 14,397 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -3.80% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -6.50% lower over the same period. Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is -24.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.