Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB)

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is 31.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.91 and a high of $144.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABNB stock was last observed hovering at around $109.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.39% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.19% off the consensus price target high of $163.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -18.06% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.16, the stock is 0.70% and -2.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.63 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 1.83% off its SMA200. ABNB registered -7.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.26.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.35%, and is 6.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has around 6811 employees, a market worth around $70.12B and $8.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.37 and Fwd P/E is 27.91. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.93% and -22.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is a “Overweight”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 588.10% this year

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 634.00M, and float is at 392.44M with Short Float at 5.92%.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 83 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $106.10 per share for a total of $53050.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Airbnb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Lin Alfred (Director) sold a total of 8,153 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $106.36 per share for $0.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ABNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Stephenson Dave (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 6,521 shares at an average price of $106.28 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 152,086 shares of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB).