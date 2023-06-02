Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT)

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) is 45.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.60 and a high of $34.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFLT stock was last observed hovering at around $31.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.97% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -62.05% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.41, the stock is 25.63% and 34.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 34.92% off its SMA200. CFLT registered 53.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 51.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.90.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 58.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.55%, and is 12.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has around 2761 employees, a market worth around $9.36B and $634.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 300.09. Profit margin for the company is -77.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.24% and -5.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.30%).

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Confluent Inc. (CFLT) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.10% this year

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.87M, and float is at 151.39M with Short Float at 11.72%.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Confluent Inc. (CFLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Volpi Michelangelo, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Volpi Michelangelo sold 318,635 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $30.87 per share for a total of $9.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Confluent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that Tomlinson Steffan (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 66,667 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $30.05 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the CFLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30, Vishria Eric (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $30.07 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 1,503,212 shares of Confluent Inc. (CFLT).