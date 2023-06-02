Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Volatility At 2.21%, Should You Add A Position?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is -9.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.62 and a high of $138.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPC stock was last observed hovering at around $104.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $147.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.84% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 6.31% higher than the price target low of $113.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.87, the stock is -3.08% and -12.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.18 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -8.51% off its SMA200. MPC registered 4.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.31.

The stock witnessed a -9.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.33%, and is -4.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has around 17800 employees, a market worth around $45.21B and $175.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.20 and Fwd P/E is 8.02. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.40% and -23.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.20%).

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 444.00M, and float is at 423.43M with Short Float at 2.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gagle Suzanne, the company’s Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff. SEC filings show that Gagle Suzanne sold 60,019 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $134.28 per share for a total of $8.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45997.0 shares.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Gagle Suzanne (Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff) sold a total of 60,021 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $137.23 per share for $8.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45997.0 shares of the MPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Rucker Kim K.W. (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $130.00 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 34,950 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC).

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 7.67% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is -12.88% lower over the same period.