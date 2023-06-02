Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Volatility At 1.38%, Should You Add A Position?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is 16.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.95 and a high of $60.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNST stock was last observed hovering at around $58.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.4% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -7.93% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.36, the stock is 0.92% and 7.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.08 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 18.11% off its SMA200. MNST registered 33.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.28.

The stock witnessed a 3.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.22%, and is 3.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has around 5296 employees, a market worth around $61.83B and $6.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.49 and Fwd P/E is 33.18. Profit margin for the company is 18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.50% and -1.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Analyst Forecasts

Monster Beverage Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.05B, and float is at 752.93M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VIDERGAUZ MARK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VIDERGAUZ MARK sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $59.75 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89270.0 shares.

Monster Beverage Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that KELLY THOMAS J (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 93,192 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $59.41 per share for $5.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60056.0 shares of the MNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, VIDERGAUZ MARK (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $59.13 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 93,270 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is -5.33% lower over the past 12 months. PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is 8.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.