New Big Money Means Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) is -82.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $2.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MMAT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 86.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -8.20% and -29.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.9 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -75.68% off its SMA200. MMAT registered -89.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.40.

The stock witnessed a 8.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.74%, and is -15.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.22% over the week and 9.81% over the month.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has around 239 employees, a market worth around $89.15M and $8.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.22% and -91.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.20%).

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meta Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.30% this year

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 368.88M, and float is at 267.06M with Short Float at 11.92%.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RICE KENNETH L JR. SEC filings show that RICE KENNETH L JR sold 18,454 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $0.63 per share for a total of $11626.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21103.0 shares.

Meta Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Waldern Jonathan (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 17,372 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $0.63 per share for $10944.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14274.0 shares of the MMAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Welch Thomas Gordon (10% Owner) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $2.23 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 1,425,000 shares of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT).