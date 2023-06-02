Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is 5.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.61 and a high of $33.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OHI stock was last observed hovering at around $29.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.52% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -18.12% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.53, the stock is 1.69% and 6.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 1.19% off its SMA200. OHI registered 1.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.33.

The stock witnessed a 11.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.17%, and is 3.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $6.86B and $847.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.30 and Fwd P/E is 21.92. Profit margin for the company is 32.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.31% and -11.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.50% this year

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 234.95M, and float is at 233.26M with Short Float at 9.47%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -16.25% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -23.28% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -31.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.