Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) is 8.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.38 and a high of $114.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QRVO stock was last observed hovering at around $97.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.69% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -4.71% lower than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.43, the stock is 4.59% and 3.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 3.95% off its SMA200. QRVO registered -11.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.13.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.78%, and is 4.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $9.16B and $3.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 106.64 and Fwd P/E is 13.39. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.58% and -14.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qorvo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.20% this year

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.71M, and float is at 98.08M with Short Float at 2.27%.

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CREVISTON STEVEN E, the company’s SVP, Connectivity & Sensors. SEC filings show that CREVISTON STEVEN E sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75891.0 shares.

Qorvo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A (President and CEO) sold a total of 11,218 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $93.84 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the QRVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, FEGO PAUL J (SVP, Global Operations) disposed off 4,304 shares at an average price of $95.00 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 33,070 shares of Qorvo Inc. (QRVO).

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading 36.17% up over the past 12 months and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is -19.12% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 7.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.