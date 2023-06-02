Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is -10.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.36 and a high of $14.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 5.43% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.93, the stock is -4.65% and -3.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.25 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -14.83% off its SMA200. RC registered -29.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.96.

The stock witnessed a -3.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.98%, and is -7.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) has around 582 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $853.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.43 and Fwd P/E is 6.19. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.09% and -29.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ready Capital Corporation (RC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ready Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.50% this year

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.67M, and float is at 109.33M with Short Float at 7.96%.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ready Capital Corporation (RC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NATHAN GILBERT E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NATHAN GILBERT E bought 3,841 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $11.05 per share for a total of $42443.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60406.0 shares.

Ready Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that NATHAN GILBERT E (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $10.95 per share for $54773.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56565.0 shares of the RC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Mielle Dominique (Director) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $14.15 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 35,988 shares of Ready Capital Corporation (RC).