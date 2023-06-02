Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) is -16.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.02 and a high of $44.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $32.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.72% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 21.02% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.17, the stock is -1.59% and -5.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -14.90% off its SMA200. RPRX registered -19.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.13.

The stock witnessed a -5.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.06%, and is 2.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $20.05B and $2.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.93 and Fwd P/E is 8.43. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.59% and -25.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.50% this year

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 445.61M, and float is at 426.21M with Short Float at 1.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Legorreta Pablo G., the company’s CEO, Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that Legorreta Pablo G. bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $32.25 per share for a total of $4.84 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Royalty Pharma plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that RIGGS RORY B (Director) sold a total of 1,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $32.82 per share for $57.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6762.0 shares of the RPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Legorreta Pablo G. (CEO, Chairman of the Board) acquired 69,612 shares at an average price of $32.94 for $2.29 million. The insider now directly holds 230,000 shares of Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX).

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -13.92% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -28.32% lower over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -9.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.