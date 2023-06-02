Which institution holds the most shares in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) is -54.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $9.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATRA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $12.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.16% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 25.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.50, the stock is -31.93% and -41.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -59.96% off its SMA200. ATRA registered -71.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.24.

The stock witnessed a -41.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.10%, and is -21.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.32% over the week and 10.48% over the month.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has around 330 employees, a market worth around $159.41M and $57.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.45% and -83.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-214.10%).

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Analyst Forecasts

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.40% this year

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.97M, and float is at 94.28M with Short Float at 15.04%.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Touchon Pascal, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Touchon Pascal sold 29,766 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $2.04 per share for a total of $60633.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.72 million shares.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Banard Charlene A. (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold a total of 19,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $2.04 per share for $38784.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the ATRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Murugan Amar (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 8,389 shares at an average price of $2.04 for $17089.0. The insider now directly holds 270,945 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA).

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is trading -72.46% down over the past 12 months and ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) that is 287.16% higher over the same period.