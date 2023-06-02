Which Institutions Own Shares In Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is 91.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.71 and a high of $40.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEHR stock was last observed hovering at around $33.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.51%.

Currently trading at $38.53, the stock is 29.43% and 27.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 16.69% at the moment leaves the stock 52.72% off its SMA200. AEHR registered 359.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 48.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.04.

The stock witnessed a 54.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.33%, and is 27.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.75% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $63.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 78.31 and Fwd P/E is 37.77. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 474.22% and -5.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Analyst Forecasts

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 493.80% this year

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.89M, and float is at 25.27M with Short Float at 19.01%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POSEDEL RHEA J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that POSEDEL RHEA J sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $29.00 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49018.0 shares.

Aehr Test Systems disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that SPORCK ALISTAIR N (VP, CONTACTOR BUSINESS UNIT) sold a total of 960 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $27.08 per share for $25999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12651.0 shares of the AEHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES (Director) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $28.21 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 59,668 shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading -22.94% down over the past 12 months and Teradyne Inc. (TER) that is -5.64% lower over the same period. inTEST Corporation (INTT) is 201.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.