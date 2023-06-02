Which Institutions Own Shares In SentinelOne Inc. (S)?

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) is 42.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.69 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The S stock was last observed hovering at around $21.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.8% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -48.0% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.72, the stock is 11.74% and 19.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.75 million and changing -3.09% at the moment leaves the stock 10.57% off its SMA200. S registered -12.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.69.

The stock witnessed a 31.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.31%, and is 4.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $5.88B and $422.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.28% and -30.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.00%).

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SentinelOne Inc. (S) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.70% this year

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 319.45M, and float is at 229.71M with Short Float at 6.58%.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at SentinelOne Inc. (S) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Ric, the company’s CPO & CTO. SEC filings show that Smith Ric sold 115,752 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $20.40 per share for a total of $2.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

SentinelOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Weingarten Tomer (President, CEO) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $17.85 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.91 million shares of the S stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Weingarten Tomer (President, CEO) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $17.96 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 912,491 shares of SentinelOne Inc. (S).