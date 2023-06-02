Which Institutions Own Shares In Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)?

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) is -5.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $4.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUNW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 12.35% higher than the price target low of $1.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.49, the stock is 49.14% and 33.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing 6.43% at the moment leaves the stock -28.55% off its SMA200. SUNW registered -27.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.91.

The stock witnessed a 90.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.74%, and is 26.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.98% over the week and 12.58% over the month.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has around 622 employees, a market worth around $51.09M and $161.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 105.52% and -68.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.90%).

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.86M, and float is at 33.66M with Short Float at 14.84%.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bonfigt Jason Lee, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bonfigt Jason Lee bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $1.81 per share for a total of $1810.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Sunworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Morris Gaylon (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $1.90 per share for $19000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the SUNW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Bonfigt Jason Lee (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $1.90 for $4750.0. The insider now directly holds 140,358 shares of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW).