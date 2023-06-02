Who are the Institutional Holders in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) is -78.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $8.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESPR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.95% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -33.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.33, the stock is -12.83% and -8.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -75.31% off its SMA200. ESPR registered -76.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.35.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.09%, and is -15.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 10.14% over the month.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has around 199 employees, a market worth around $128.53M and $81.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.75% and -85.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (280.90%).

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.20% this year

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.44M, and float is at 73.15M with Short Float at 19.96%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Warren Eric, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Warren Eric sold 219 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $1.62 per share for a total of $356.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70012.0 shares.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that CARROLL J MARTIN (Director) bought a total of 23,091 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $1.57 per share for $36285.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36500.0 shares of the ESPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, CARROLL J MARTIN (Director) acquired 8,409 shares at an average price of $1.49 for $12545.0. The insider now directly holds 13,409 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR).

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) that is trading 49.48% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -28.32% lower over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 9.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.