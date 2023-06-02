Who are the Institutional Holders in Flywire Corporation (FLYW)?

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) is 25.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.56 and a high of $32.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLYW stock was last observed hovering at around $30.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.38% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -9.5% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.66, the stock is 2.84% and 5.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock 21.65% off its SMA200. FLYW registered 58.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$175.52.

The stock witnessed a 11.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.56%, and is 0.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $3.42B and $319.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.54% and -4.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flywire Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.10% this year

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.79M, and float is at 101.98M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Insider Activity

A total of 127 insider transactions have happened at Flywire Corporation (FLYW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 84 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Massaro Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Massaro Michael sold 11,457 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $29.30 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.16 million shares.

Flywire Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that Massaro Michael (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 11,457 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $29.66 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.17 million shares of the FLYW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Harris Matthew C (Director) disposed off 169,716 shares at an average price of $29.81 for $5.06 million. The insider now directly holds 3,795,388 shares of Flywire Corporation (FLYW).

Flywire Corporation (FLYW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is trading -24.57% down over the past 12 months. Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) is -6.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.