Who are the Institutional Holders in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) is -15.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.56 and a high of $45.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HASI stock was last observed hovering at around $23.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85%.

Currently trading at $24.38, the stock is -3.07% and -8.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock -20.89% off its SMA200. HASI registered -34.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.60.

The stock witnessed a -2.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.43%, and is 1.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) has around 114 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $250.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 120.69 and Fwd P/E is 10.18. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.10% and -46.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.10% this year

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.10M, and float is at 86.45M with Short Float at 12.04%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rose Nathaniel, the company’s EVP & CIO. SEC filings show that Rose Nathaniel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $24.10 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Lipson Jeffrey (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $24.36 per share for $73080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32925.0 shares of the HASI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Pangburn Marc T. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $24.12 for $72360.0. The insider now directly holds 48,291 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI).

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) that is trading -11.83% down over the past 12 months and Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) that is -32.05% lower over the same period. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) is -10.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.