Who is the Top Investor In Roblox Corporation (RBLX)?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) is 48.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.88 and a high of $53.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RBLX stock was last observed hovering at around $41.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.78% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -121.74% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.13, the stock is 8.41% and 3.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.73 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 10.79% off its SMA200. RBLX registered 40.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$26.71.

The stock witnessed a 22.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.39%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has around 2128 employees, a market worth around $25.34B and $2.34B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.42% and -21.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.60%).

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.00% this year

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 606.64M, and float is at 524.95M with Short Float at 3.82%.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Roblox Corporation (RBLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reinstra Mark, the company’s Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Reinstra Mark sold 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $40.14 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Roblox Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Donato Craig (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 7,181 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $39.82 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.23 million shares of the RBLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Baszucki Gregory (Director) disposed off 8,334 shares at an average price of $39.89 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 9,880,267 shares of Roblox Corporation (RBLX).