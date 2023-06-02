Zuora Inc. (ZUO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is 70.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.45 and a high of $10.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZUO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.12% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -8.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.86, the stock is 27.69% and 24.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 36.23% off its SMA200. ZUO registered 7.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.94.

The stock witnessed a 45.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.77%, and is 27.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.45% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has around 1549 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $406.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.36. Profit margin for the company is -30.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.26% and 0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.40%).

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zuora Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.20% this year

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.38M, and float is at 114.63M with Short Float at 3.09%.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Zuora Inc. (ZUO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Traube Robert J., the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Traube Robert J. sold 9,667 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $10.56 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27225.0 shares.

Zuora Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 10 that Traube Robert J. (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 19,335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 10 and was made at $9.00 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36892.0 shares of the ZUO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 10, McElhatton Todd (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $9.00 for $67497.0. The insider now directly holds 135,775 shares of Zuora Inc. (ZUO).

Zuora Inc. (ZUO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 22.33% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 47.37% higher over the same period. Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is 32.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.