3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is 25.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.02 and a high of $13.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DDD stock was last observed hovering at around $8.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -32.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.28, the stock is 10.17% and 1.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing 11.40% at the moment leaves the stock -1.19% off its SMA200. DDD registered -11.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.31.

The stock witnessed a 4.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.45%, and is 15.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has around 2032 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $526.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 309.33. Profit margin for the company is -23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.19% and -31.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.10%).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

3D Systems Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.80% this year.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.16M, and float is at 127.93M with Short Float at 8.11%.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Puthenveetil Reji,the company’sEVP, Industrial Solutions. SEC filings show that Puthenveetil Reji sold 18,434 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

3D Systems Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Clinton Malissia (Director) sold a total of 8,685 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $8.58 per share for $74489.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62785.0 shares of the DDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Johnson Andrew Martin (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) disposed off 7,787 shares at an average price of $9.39 for $73120.0. The insider now directly holds 178,434 shares of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -24.27% down over the past 12 months and Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) that is -33.90% lower over the same period. 3M Company (MMM) is -29.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.