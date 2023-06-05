Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) is -2.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.44 and a high of $56.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AJRD stock was last observed hovering at around $54.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.34% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 6.34% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.32, the stock is -2.10% and -2.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 4.83% off its SMA200. AJRD registered 33.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.56.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.17%, and is -1.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 0.58% over the month.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) has around 5283 employees, a market worth around $4.40B and $2.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.69 and Fwd P/E is 24.44. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.09% and -4.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.40% this year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.60M, and float is at 77.74M with Short Float at 7.52%.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Drake Eileen P.,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Drake Eileen P. sold 39,711 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $41.60 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 3.46% up over the past 12 months and Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) that is -29.79% lower over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -4.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.