Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) is -46.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $6.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIRD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -30.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.30, the stock is 5.07% and 6.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 8.33% at the moment leaves the stock -48.91% off its SMA200. BIRD registered -76.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.40.

The stock witnessed a 4.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.52%, and is 12.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.19% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $180.60M and $289.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.21% and -78.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.00%).

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allbirds Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.80% this year.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.08M, and float is at 92.83M with Short Float at 7.50%.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEVITAN DAN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LEVITAN DAN bought 1,304 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $1.17 per share for a total of $1526.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Allbirds Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that LEVITAN DAN (Director) bought a total of 11,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $1.19 per share for $13804.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the BIRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, LEVITAN DAN (Director) acquired 11,300 shares at an average price of $1.23 for $13899.0. The insider now directly holds 117,583 shares of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD).

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -9.18% down over the past 12 months.