Amyris Inc. (AMRS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) is -38.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $4.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -44.62% lower than the price target low of $0.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.94, the stock is 30.51% and -0.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -49.45% off its SMA200. AMRS registered -60.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.05.

The stock witnessed a -1.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.25%, and is 42.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.47% over the week and 14.11% over the month.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has around 1598 employees, a market worth around $350.64M and $268.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 70.43% and -80.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-140.00%).

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amyris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.30% this year.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 365.60M, and float is at 233.91M with Short Float at 24.56%.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Amyris Inc. (AMRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kieftenbeld Hermanus,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Kieftenbeld Hermanus sold 20,999 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $0.95 per share for a total of $19949.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Amyris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that ALVAREZ EDUARDO (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold a total of 231,368 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $1.23 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the AMRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Kung Frank (Director) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $3.50 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Amyris Inc. (AMRS).

Amyris Inc. (AMRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is trading 23.16% up over the past 12 months and Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is -13.23% lower over the same period. TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is 3.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.