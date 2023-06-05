Analysts suggest General Dynamics Corporation (GD) could spike 35.66% in a year

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is -15.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $202.35 and a high of $256.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GD stock was last observed hovering at around $205.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.76% off its average median price target of $252.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.66% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 4.09% higher than the price target low of $218.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $209.09, the stock is 0.20% and -4.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -9.83% off its SMA200. GD registered -7.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.68.

The stock witnessed a -0.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.50%, and is 2.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has around 106500 employees, a market worth around $56.33B and $39.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.11 and Fwd P/E is 14.13. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.33% and -18.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Dynamics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.00M, and float is at 273.28M with Short Float at 1.14%.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at General Dynamics Corporation (GD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Malcolm Mark,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Malcolm Mark bought 4,700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $214.47 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4700.0 shares.

General Dynamics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Burns Mark Lagrand (Vice President) sold a total of 27,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $226.93 per share for $6.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56909.0 shares of the GD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Roualet Mark C. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 23,600 shares at an average price of $240.96 for $5.69 million. The insider now directly holds 142,661 shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD).

General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 1.34% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is 63.28% higher over the same period. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is 3.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.