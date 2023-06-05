Analysts suggest MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) could spike -22.75% in a year

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) is 108.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $5.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MVIS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -22.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -22.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.91, the stock is 48.23% and 84.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.91 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 60.42% off its SMA200. MVIS registered 43.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 62.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $345.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.53.

The stock witnessed a 145.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.40%, and is 31.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.66% over the week and 11.44% over the month.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $882.62M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 169.78% and -17.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.10%).

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MicroVision Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.00% this year.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.70M, and float is at 164.61M with Short Float at 28.94%.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading 183.10% up over the past 12 months and Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) that is -24.39% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 0.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.